Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 6,857 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,857 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after buying an additional 19,273,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after buying an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,732,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 886,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Horizon by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after buying an additional 7,547,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First Horizon by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,133,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,839,000 after buying an additional 1,339,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,436. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

