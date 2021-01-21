Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,770 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 11.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 1,442.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 46.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

NYSE:GES opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

GES has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.