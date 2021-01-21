Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Snap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.07.

SNAP opened at $52.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $57.39.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 50,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $2,637,951.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,793,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,121,790.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $3,265,614.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,438,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,981,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,487 shares of company stock worth $19,676,831.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

