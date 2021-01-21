Social Send (SEND) Trading Up 40.3% This Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Social Send has a market cap of $828,856.96 and $14.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

