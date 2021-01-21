Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,570.00

Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and last traded at GBX 1,560.59 ($20.39), with a volume of 58873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,527 ($19.95).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Softcat plc (SCT.L) from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Softcat plc (SCT.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,216.80 ($15.90).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 41.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,344.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,250.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

