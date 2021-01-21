Software Aktiengesellschaft’s (STWRY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.