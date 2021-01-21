Sono-Tek Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

Shares of SOTK stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 million, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

