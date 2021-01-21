Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Down 11.1%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) fell 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.44. 43,602,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 26,048,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWN. UBS Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 648,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after buying an additional 7,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 43.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,249,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 684,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.