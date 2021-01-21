Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.0% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $43.36 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

