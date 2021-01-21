Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 238.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRTEA stock opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRTEA. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

