Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $243,000.

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $26.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

