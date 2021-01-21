Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,534 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at $84,491,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after purchasing an additional 898,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,387,000 after purchasing an additional 298,559 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after buying an additional 271,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.96.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $69.94 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

