Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 189.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 170.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Donaldson by 16.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 10,388.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 30,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $59.33 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

