Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total value of $2,604,648.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,511,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,735,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,940 shares in the company, valued at $384,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,742,436 shares of company stock worth $18,362,066. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $136.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.61 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $144.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

