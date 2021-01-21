SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 83.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 743.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,196. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58.

