SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Boosted by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,764 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 153.3% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,933,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,767,000 after buying an additional 2,380,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,916 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 688,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,098,000 after purchasing an additional 646,708 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,342,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,333,000 after purchasing an additional 443,287 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,031,000 after purchasing an additional 438,479 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.09. 48,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,793. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $45.24.

