Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys 64 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 182,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.50.

Shares of GS traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.59. The company had a trading volume of 265,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,711. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

