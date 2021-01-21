Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT opened at $119.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $160.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

