Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SR. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.78.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE SR opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.42.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.53 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Spire by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 191.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Spire by 375.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Spire by 48.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after purchasing an additional 347,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spire in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.