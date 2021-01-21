Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) Receives GBX 256.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) (LON:SPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 256.40 ($3.35).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SPT opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.38) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 273.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Spirent Communications plc has a 12 month low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06).

In other Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) news, insider Paula Bell purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £128,500 ($167,886.07). In the last three months, insiders bought 50,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,875,170.

Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L) Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

