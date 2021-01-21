SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.