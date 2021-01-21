SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $72.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,017,000 after purchasing an additional 557,791 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,198,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,497,000 after acquiring an additional 107,414 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,993 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,486,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after acquiring an additional 99,837 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,011. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.