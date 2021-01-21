STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered STAG Industrial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 146.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

