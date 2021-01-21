Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) Shares Gap Down to $79.00

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) (LON:SGC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.00, but opened at $76.40. Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) shares last traded at $77.65, with a volume of 374,262 shares changing hands.

SGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC raised shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 74.50 ($0.97).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.95. The firm has a market cap of £429.06 million and a PE ratio of -29.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69.

In other Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) news, insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,260 ($1,646.20). Insiders have bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $534,000 in the last quarter.

Stagecoach Group plc (SGC.L) Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

