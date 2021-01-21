Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.02

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.02 and last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 478719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$593.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.99.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) (CVE:SLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLL.V) Company Profile (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

