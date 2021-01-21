Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) alerts:

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$916.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$958.15 million.

STN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.33.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$44.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$31.00 and a 52-week high of C$44.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.24.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.64%.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.