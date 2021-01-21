State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 39.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,188 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 82.9% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5,247.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,265,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,203 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,846,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,865,000 after acquiring an additional 628,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,027,000 after acquiring an additional 476,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOG opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HOG. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

