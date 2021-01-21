State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,205 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Archrock were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Archrock by 21.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 636,726 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth about $1,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 112.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,277 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 22.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 804,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 54.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AROC opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.55. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $10.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial cut Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

