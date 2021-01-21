State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,177 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Pitney Bowes worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

