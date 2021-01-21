State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,542 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 356.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in AMERCO by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in AMERCO by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AMERCO by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 3,910 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 1,090 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $479.39 on Thursday. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $487.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. AMERCO’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from AMERCO’s previous dividend of $0.50.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

