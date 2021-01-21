State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 697,215 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 279,620 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $925,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

