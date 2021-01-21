State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,171 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 523,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 135,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Raven Industries by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

RAVN stock opened at $37.03 on Thursday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.86.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAVN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Raven Industries in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

