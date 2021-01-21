State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,044 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 89,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their target price on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $794.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. Analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

