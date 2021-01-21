Status Hits 24-Hour Volume of $50.82 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Status has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $195.67 million and approximately $50.82 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.77 or 0.00547820 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.82 or 0.03930215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013013 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

