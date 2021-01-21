Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

