Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Announces Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of STL stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.17.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on STL shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

