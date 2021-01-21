Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

STL stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

