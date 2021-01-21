Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 500 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,175 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,771 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,770 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 88.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 52,810 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.76. 101,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,529,780. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

