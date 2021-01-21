Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Shopify by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $18.11 on Thursday, hitting $1,182.87. 17,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,035.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 764.96, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

