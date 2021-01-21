Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $87.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,762. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

