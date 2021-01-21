Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 154,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000.

PFF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $38.38. 33,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

