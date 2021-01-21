Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Invests $270,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 14.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 5,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% during the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.8% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.24.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $321,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,154. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.