Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $112,661.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,385.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $2,211,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,141 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $179.73. 5,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,301. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.58 and a 200 day moving average of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -337.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

