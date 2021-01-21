Steve E. Krognes Sells 50,000 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $3,572,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,146.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.51. 533,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $93.94.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,085,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,337,000 after purchasing an additional 177,599 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,840,000 after buying an additional 131,775 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,052.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 241.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 98,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.