STMicroelectronics (STM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.