Stock Buyback Program Declared by M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Board

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NYSE MTB opened at $143.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.14. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

