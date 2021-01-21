Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cheniere Energy Partners Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,095 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,555% compared to the average daily volume of 187 call options.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $38.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.35). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc bought 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $224,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.41.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.