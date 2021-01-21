Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $509,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $341.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.18 and its 200-day moving average is $371.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

