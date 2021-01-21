Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $97.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average is $81.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

