Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG opened at $205.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.10. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

